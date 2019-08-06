Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

We will be comparing the differences between Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 8.02 N/A -0.86 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 3.53 N/A 1.02 41.88

Table 1 highlights Immersion Corporation and Open Text Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Immersion Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Immersion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Open Text Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immersion Corporation and Open Text Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 77.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Immersion Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has -10.27% weaker performance while Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Open Text Corporation beats Immersion Corporation.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.