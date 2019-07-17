Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 7.61 N/A 1.78 4.77 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Materialise NV appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Immersion Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Immersion Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immersion Corporation and Materialise NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3% Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Immersion Corporation has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Materialise NV is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Materialise NV has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Immersion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Materialise NV.

Analyst Ratings

Immersion Corporation and Materialise NV Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Materialise NV has an average price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 2.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immersion Corporation and Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 20.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36% Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11%

For the past year Immersion Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Materialise NV.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats Materialise NV on 7 of the 11 factors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.