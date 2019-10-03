Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

Both Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 -1.62 18.38M -0.86 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 9 2.75 19.62M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immersion Corporation and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immersion Corporation and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 225,521,472.39% -27% -17.9% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 213,492,927.09% -7.7% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Immersion Corporation’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

Immersion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Immersion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82% of Immersion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Immersion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has stronger performance than ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Summary

ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Immersion Corporation.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.