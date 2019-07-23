Immersion Corporation (IMMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)

As Application Software businesses, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 7.71 N/A 1.78 4.77 Amber Road Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Immersion Corporation and Amber Road Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immersion Corporation and Amber Road Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta means Immersion Corporation’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Amber Road Inc. has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Immersion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amber Road Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Immersion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amber Road Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Immersion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.4% of Amber Road Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9% of Amber Road Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year Immersion Corporation had bearish trend while Amber Road Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats Amber Road Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.