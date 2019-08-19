Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Contrasting side by side

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 7.70 N/A -0.86 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 53 13.14 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immersion Corporation and PROS Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

Immersion Corporation has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PROS Holdings Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Immersion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immersion Corporation and PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 97.14% respectively. 1% are Immersion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Immersion Corporation had bearish trend while PROS Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PROS Holdings Inc. beats Immersion Corporation.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.