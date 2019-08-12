Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82% of Immersion Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Immersion Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Immersion Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27.00% -17.90% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Immersion Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Immersion Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 121.84%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Immersion Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has -10.27% weaker performance while Immersion Corporation’s peers have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Immersion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Immersion Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immersion Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Immersion Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. In other hand, Immersion Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Immersion Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Immersion Corporation’s peers beat Immersion Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.