Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 7.76 N/A 1.78 4.77 Cision Ltd. 12 2.11 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immersion Corporation and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immersion Corporation and Cision Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Immersion Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Cision Ltd. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation. Its rival Cision Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Immersion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of Immersion Corporation shares and 53.8% of Cision Ltd. shares. 0.8% are Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36% Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62%

For the past year Immersion Corporation was more bearish than Cision Ltd.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats Cision Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.