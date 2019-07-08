Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Contrasting side by side

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 7.78 N/A 1.78 4.77 Avalara Inc. 53 18.82 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immersion Corporation and Avalara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immersion Corporation and Avalara Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation. Its rival Avalara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Immersion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immersion Corporation and Avalara Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Avalara Inc. is $56.5, which is potential -28.98% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of Immersion Corporation shares and 78.5% of Avalara Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Immersion Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Avalara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36% Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has -5.36% weaker performance while Avalara Inc. has 122.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avalara Inc.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.