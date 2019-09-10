Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 7.92 N/A -0.86 0.00 Adobe Inc. 281 13.40 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immersion Corporation and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Immersion Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adobe Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation. Its rival Adobe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Immersion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Immersion Corporation and Adobe Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 11 2.73

Meanwhile, Adobe Inc.’s consensus price target is $308.67, while its potential upside is 10.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immersion Corporation and Adobe Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82% and 89.6%. 1% are Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Immersion Corporation had bearish trend while Adobe Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Immersion Corporation.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.