iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

This is a contrast between iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.60 0.00 RumbleON Inc. 5 0.24 N/A -1.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see iMedia Brands Inc. and RumbleON Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1% RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of iMedia Brands Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor RumbleON Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. iMedia Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for iMedia Brands Inc. and RumbleON Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, RumbleON Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 154.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.2% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares and 23.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year iMedia Brands Inc. has 6.47% stronger performance while RumbleON Inc. has -13.2% weaker performance.

Summary

iMedia Brands Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors RumbleON Inc.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.