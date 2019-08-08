iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.60 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 14 0.01 N/A -62.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for iMedia Brands Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3%

Volatility and Risk

iMedia Brands Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Pier 1 Imports Inc. has beta of 3.69 which is 269.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

iMedia Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. iMedia Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for iMedia Brands Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s average target price is $0.5, while its potential downside is -86.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iMedia Brands Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 47.3% respectively. 0.7% are iMedia Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05%

For the past year iMedia Brands Inc. has 6.47% stronger performance while Pier 1 Imports Inc. has -37.05% weaker performance.

Summary

iMedia Brands Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.