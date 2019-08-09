iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)

We are contrasting iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.60 0.00 Office Depot Inc. 3 0.08 N/A 0.13 15.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for iMedia Brands Inc. and Office Depot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1% Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

iMedia Brands Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Office Depot Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of iMedia Brands Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Office Depot Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. iMedia Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Office Depot Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given iMedia Brands Inc. and Office Depot Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Office Depot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 average target price and a 121.75% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.2% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.8% of Office Depot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Office Depot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47% Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93%

For the past year iMedia Brands Inc. has 6.47% stronger performance while Office Depot Inc. has -20.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Office Depot Inc. beats iMedia Brands Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.