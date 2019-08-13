iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.05 N/A -0.60 0.00 MOGU Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights iMedia Brands Inc. and MOGU Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of iMedia Brands Inc. and MOGU Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1% MOGU Inc. 0.00% 425.3% -31.5%

Liquidity

iMedia Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, MOGU Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. MOGU Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to iMedia Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

iMedia Brands Inc. and MOGU Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, MOGU Inc.’s potential upside is 78.34% and its average price target is $4.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.2% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of MOGU Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47% MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09%

For the past year iMedia Brands Inc. has 6.47% stronger performance while MOGU Inc. has -88.09% weaker performance.