iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iMedia Brands Inc.
|N/A
|0.05
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|MOGU Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights iMedia Brands Inc. and MOGU Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of iMedia Brands Inc. and MOGU Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iMedia Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|-59%
|-17.1%
|MOGU Inc.
|0.00%
|425.3%
|-31.5%
Liquidity
iMedia Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, MOGU Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. MOGU Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to iMedia Brands Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
iMedia Brands Inc. and MOGU Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iMedia Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MOGU Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
On the other hand, MOGU Inc.’s potential upside is 78.34% and its average price target is $4.2.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.2% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of MOGU Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|iMedia Brands Inc.
|3.59%
|3.59%
|11.76%
|-24.2%
|-70.3%
|6.47%
|MOGU Inc.
|-5.06%
|-15.57%
|-69.65%
|-84.8%
|0%
|-88.09%
For the past year iMedia Brands Inc. has 6.47% stronger performance while MOGU Inc. has -88.09% weaker performance.
