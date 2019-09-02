iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.60 0.00 Etsy Inc. 64 9.06 N/A 0.77 86.81

In table 1 we can see iMedia Brands Inc. and Etsy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us iMedia Brands Inc. and Etsy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1% Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

iMedia Brands Inc.’s current beta is 1.89 and it happens to be 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Etsy Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

iMedia Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Etsy Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Etsy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iMedia Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for iMedia Brands Inc. and Etsy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Etsy Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Etsy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $73.43 average price target and a 39.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iMedia Brands Inc. and Etsy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 99.17% respectively. 0.7% are iMedia Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Etsy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47% Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89%

For the past year iMedia Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Etsy Inc.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors iMedia Brands Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.