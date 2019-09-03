iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.60 0.00 Ulta Beauty Inc. 338 2.72 N/A 11.51 30.34

Table 1 demonstrates iMedia Brands Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1% Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1%

Risk & Volatility

iMedia Brands Inc.’s current beta is 1.89 and it happens to be 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ulta Beauty Inc. has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iMedia Brands Inc. Its rival Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 0.7 respectively. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than iMedia Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

iMedia Brands Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 9 10 2.53

Competitively the consensus price target of Ulta Beauty Inc. is $312.55, which is potential 31.47% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iMedia Brands Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.2% and 94.3% respectively. About 0.7% of iMedia Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47% Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64%

For the past year iMedia Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Ulta Beauty Inc.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors iMedia Brands Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.