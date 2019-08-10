Imax (IMAX) Valuation Declined While Sarbit Advisory Services Trimmed Holding by $12.17 Million; Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Holding in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by $754,089

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 188,301 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 1,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 38,224 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64 million, down from 39,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $702.28. About 159,182 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office holds 1,735 shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 2,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 186 shares. Westfield Com LP holds 257,237 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 1,892 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.17% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York owns 46,044 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset has 0.59% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 11,967 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 738 shares. 3,740 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc holds 0.89% or 1,136 shares in its portfolio. 600 were reported by Wesbanco Bank & Trust. Trust Co Of Oklahoma reported 1,400 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 438 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 31,444 shares to 117,164 shares, valued at $20.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $22.24 million activity. Chu Wah-Hui sold 384 shares worth $255,744. 5,755 shares were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael, worth $3.83 million on Tuesday, February 12. $4.78M worth of stock was sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12. $22.59 million worth of stock was sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. The insider Magloth Christian sold $1.00 million. $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12.