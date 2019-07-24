Imax (IMAX) Stock Rose While Sarbit Advisory Services Trimmed Holding; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $3.96 Million as Market Value Declined

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 135,702 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 9.46M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Earnings Call Positive For Celgene Holders – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers files proxy for Celgene merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,820 shares to 24,940 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 133,171 shares. 19,165 are held by Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Company. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Colony Grp Lc holds 7,816 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 18,410 shares. Citadel Llc holds 3.08M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northstar Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.34% or 38,430 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 5,254 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Trustco Commercial Bank N Y holds 18,001 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership reported 226,954 shares. 34,548 are owned by Park Corporation Oh. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation stated it has 53,320 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.51M shares.