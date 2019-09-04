Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Sarbit Advisory Services Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Deccan Value Investors LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Meet The New Faces of Power at Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Pingree: Calling for More Oversight After Congressional Facebook Hearings; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 186,427 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IMAX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is IMAX Corporation (IMAX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IMAX expects blockbuster 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Buy IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $8.53 million for 37.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

