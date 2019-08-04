Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Stake by $1.67 Million; Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Its Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Stake by $439,936

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 471,236 shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 50,151 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Shaker Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Rivernorth Mgmt Lc reported 475,181 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance Service stated it has 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 10,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 60,036 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co has 119,738 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 87,593 are held by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com. Private Group Inc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Fiera Capital Corp reported 16,703 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 118,061 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust declares $0.0795 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: A Formula For Beating The Market With Higher Yield (Dec. 2016 Review) – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2017, Cnbc.com published: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” on May 18, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: CEF Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Are The Best Quality Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.