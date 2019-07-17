Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Plancorp Upped Its Holding by $327,717 as Valuation Rose

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 12.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company's stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 201,127 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by various sources.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.22 per share. IMAX's profit will be $13.52M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

