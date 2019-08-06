Imax (IMAX) Share Price Declined While Sarbit Advisory Services Has Decreased by $12.17 Million Its Holding; Carmax (KMX) Holding Maintained by Nuveen Asset Management Llc

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 423.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 27,190 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 5,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 415,158 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 80,255 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – IMAX China Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,669 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 17,406 shares. 17,707 are held by Paloma Prtn. 2.86 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Beacon Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 4,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 1,795 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited owns 2.71% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 55,610 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. 3.05M were reported by Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. New York-based Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Baystate Wealth Management Llc owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability reported 2.29% stake. 284,427 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 19,117 shares to 79,891 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 342,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,956 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).