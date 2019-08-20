Imax (IMAX) Share Price Declined While Ibis Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake by $1.67 Million; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Price Rose While Allen Investment Management Decreased Position

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 754,661 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 100,911 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 21.11 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev Stock Surged 14% in July – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does Anheuser-Busch InBev Have Any Growth on Tap in Q2? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BUD, TEVA & HSDT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZUO, BUD and EGBN – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anheuser-Busch, Arch Coal, BHP, Cars.com, Cigna, FireEye, Ford, 3M, Northrop Grumman, Take-Two, T-Mobile and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 230,505 shares to 292,416 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 433,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.