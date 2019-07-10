Imax (IMAX) Market Value Rose While Ibis Capital Partners Llp Decreased by $1.67 Million Its Holding; Fosun International LTD Has Trimmed Its Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Position by $30.91 Million; Market Value Declined

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 333,261 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 5.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, down from 8.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 812,703 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKD); 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE, GUARANTEED AT PARENT LEVEL BY CO, PROVIDES FOR TOTAL RENT IN 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $175 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $482,729 activity. The insider Warren Denise Wilder bought $32,786. BROMLEY MARCUS E had bought 3,695 shares worth $24,915 on Friday, March 1. WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Tuesday, February 19. $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by SEWARD JAMES R. 733 shares were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita, worth $4,995 on Thursday, February 28. BUMSTEAD FRANK M also bought $138,990 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $482,729 activity. The insider Warren Denise Wilder bought $32,786. BROMLEY MARCUS E had bought 3,695 shares worth $24,915 on Friday, March 1. WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Tuesday, February 19. $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by SEWARD JAMES R. 733 shares were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita, worth $4,995 on Thursday, February 28. BUMSTEAD FRANK M also bought $138,990 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 74,735 shares to 188,673 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.52 million for 23.09 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

