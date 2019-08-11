Imax (IMAX) Market Value Declined While Pembroke Management LTD Upped by $3.70 Million Its Stake; American Research & Management Upped Chevron (CVX) Position by $466,662; Share Value Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 168,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 803,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, up from 634,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 188,301 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 122,450 shares to 308,650 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,261 shares, and cut its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 17,372 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,900 shares. Brown Advisory reported 311,104 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corporation holds 57,123 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.23M shares. 6,535 were reported by Innovations Lc. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 34,059 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited has 1.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,430 shares. Mariner Limited reported 416,590 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 23,847 are owned by Carroll. 22,010 are held by Cypress Group. Huntington Natl Bank reported 389,202 shares stake. Fundx Inv Group Ltd owns 0.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,700 shares. 130,689 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Bb&T Limited Company invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

