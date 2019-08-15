Imax (IMAX) Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Trimmed Its Position by $12.17 Million; Qv Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Shares Declined

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 284,409 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 11,413 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 534,196 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.69 million, up from 522,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 21.27M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 21,145 shares to 11,658 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 344,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter, Virginia-based fund reported 100,713 shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc has 31,300 shares. L & S Advisors holds 0.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 136,557 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 8,039 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stearns Services Group Inc reported 80,444 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 784,341 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Co stated it has 59,755 shares. Westwood Gp Inc accumulated 22,455 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 7,228 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 934,121 shares. 16,503 are held by Parkside Financial Bank &. First Fiduciary Counsel has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hightower Lc accumulated 2.10 million shares. Midas Mgmt Corp holds 1.56% or 68,200 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).