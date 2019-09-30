Imax (IMAX) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Upped Holding by $2.78 Million; Grs Advisors Has Cut Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Holding by $558,000; Valuation Rose

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 239,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66 million, down from 253,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 99,920 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 138,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 941,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.03M, up from 803,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 135,670 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IMAX Earnings: Will a Strong Slate of Blockbusters Boost Its Results? – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IMAX® Enhanced Program Continues Momentum With Addition of New Leading Streaming and Device Partners and Announcement of First Blockbuster Titles – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why IMAX Shares Rose 10% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Studios And IMAX Team Up To Debut The Aeronauts Exclusively In IMAX® For Special One-Week Engagement Starting On Oct. 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,267 shares to 92,004 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 16,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Hemisphere Media G (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has 513,313 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 200,153 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Lc holds 94,607 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Prelude Management Limited owns 3,887 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 160,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 53,853 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com reported 0.03% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Invesco has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Chilton Capital Mngmt owns 322,256 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 397,480 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 86,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 34,500 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 19,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio.