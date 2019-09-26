IMAX (IMAX) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding

Analysts expect IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. IMAX’s profit would be $8.59M giving it 39.77 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, IMAX Corporation’s analysts see -39.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 404,246 shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 23.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 6,703 shares with $1.69M value, down from 8,797 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 840,944 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 52.15 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 7.90% above currents $253.95 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Formula One Cl C stake by 128,744 shares to 2.86 million valued at $106.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Emerging Mkt (VWOB) stake by 8,235 shares and now owns 130,025 shares. Ishares Trust Floating Rate Bd Etf (FLOT) was raised too.

