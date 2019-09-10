IMAX Corporation (IMAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Both IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX Corporation 22 3.46 N/A 0.36 60.64 Viacom Inc. 34 0.79 N/A 4.00 8.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IMAX Corporation and Viacom Inc. Viacom Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than IMAX Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. IMAX Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.6% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IMAX Corporation and Viacom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84% and 16.86% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of IMAX Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.79% of Viacom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMAX Corporation 5.07% 8.18% -10.11% 5.33% 3.29% 16.69% Viacom Inc. -0.31% 0.06% 0.95% 4.83% 2.07% 25.71%

For the past year IMAX Corporation was less bullish than Viacom Inc.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.