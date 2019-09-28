IMAX Corporation (IMAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)

As Entertainment – Diversified companies, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX Corporation 22 0.54 51.56M 0.36 60.64 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 11 6.81 166.57M -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights IMAX Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IMAX Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX Corporation 239,035,697.73% 4.3% 2.6% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 1,564,037,558.69% -9.3% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

IMAX Corporation’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84% of IMAX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of IMAX Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMAX Corporation 5.07% 8.18% -10.11% 5.33% 3.29% 16.69% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. -0.46% 2.46% -7.65% -28.4% -44.45% -19.81%

For the past year IMAX Corporation had bullish trend while Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

IMAX Corporation beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.