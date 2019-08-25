IMAX Corporation (IMAX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84% of IMAX Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of IMAX Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have IMAX Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX Corporation 0.00% 4.30% 2.60% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares IMAX Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX Corporation N/A 22 60.64 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

IMAX Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio IMAX Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for IMAX Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

$29.33 is the average price target of IMAX Corporation, with a potential upside of 40.27%. The potential upside of the rivals is 8.41%. With higher possible upside potential for IMAX Corporation’s competitors, equities research analysts think IMAX Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IMAX Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMAX Corporation 5.07% 8.18% -10.11% 5.33% 3.29% 16.69% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year IMAX Corporation has weaker performance than IMAX Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

IMAX Corporation has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IMAX Corporation’s peers are 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

IMAX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IMAX Corporation’s competitors beat IMAX Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. The IMAX Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment. The Theater System Maintenance segment maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network. The Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements segment provides IMAX theater projection system equipment to exhibitors. The Film Production and IMAX DMR segment engages in the production of films and the performance of film re-mastering activities. The Film Distribution segment distributes films for which the company has distribution rights. The Film Post-Production segment offers film post-production and film print services. The Other segment owns and operates IMAX theaters; rents two-dimensional and three-dimensional (3D) large-format film and digital cameras to third party production companies; and provides production technical support and post-production services. The company is also involved in selling or leasing its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. It primarily serves commercial multiplex exhibitors, as well as institutional customers, such as science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,215 IMAX theater systems, including 1,107 commercial multiplexes, 16 commercial destinations, and 92 institutions. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.