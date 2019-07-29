Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.71 N/A 0.36 14.83 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.84 N/A 1.75 23.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Vishay Precision Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21% 17% Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $51, while its potential upside is 23.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 89.8% respectively. 7.8% are Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 1.23% -0.11% 14.19% -6.33% 7.43% 16.98% Vishay Precision Group Inc. 2.1% 6.81% 20.33% 12.85% 12.73% 33.31%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.