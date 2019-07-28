Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

We will be comparing the differences between Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.74 N/A 0.36 14.83 Bel Fuse Inc. 19 0.37 N/A 1.69 10.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. Bel Fuse Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21% 17% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.29 beta means Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Bel Fuse Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bel Fuse Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 50.6%. About 7.8% of Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Bel Fuse Inc. has 16.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 1.23% -0.11% 14.19% -6.33% 7.43% 16.98% Bel Fuse Inc. -12.67% -15.7% 37.43% -19.15% -19.62% 30.84%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Image Sensing Systems Inc. beats Bel Fuse Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.