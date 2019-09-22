Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.66 N/A 0.42 11.99 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 232 10.42 N/A 1.87 134.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Mesa Laboratories Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Mesa Laboratories Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Competitively, Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Mesa Laboratories Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s consensus price target is $250, while its potential upside is 0.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.7% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares and 78.9% of Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.4% of Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 9.4% 3.03% 6.84% 15.07% 29.4% 20.77%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.