Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) and Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Contrasting side by side

Both Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.87 N/A 0.36 14.83 Luna Innovations Incorporated 4 3.01 N/A 0.03 161.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Luna Innovations Incorporated. Luna Innovations Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21% 17% Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 17.7% 14.4%

Risk and Volatility

Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Luna Innovations Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Luna Innovations Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Luna Innovations Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Luna Innovations Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a -14.12% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Image Sensing Systems Inc. and Luna Innovations Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 29% respectively. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 1.23% -0.11% 14.19% -6.33% 7.43% 16.98% Luna Innovations Incorporated -1.74% 8.92% 40.37% 28.41% 57.49% 34.93%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc. was less bullish than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.