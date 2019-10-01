Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Comparing side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 0.00 1.83M 0.42 11.99 ESCO Technologies Inc. 77 1.69 25.22M 3.21 26.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. ESCO Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Image Sensing Systems Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of ESCO Technologies Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 38,120,234.97% 21.3% 17.3% ESCO Technologies Inc. 32,693,803.47% 10.9% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.13 beta means Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ESCO Technologies Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, ESCO Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Image Sensing Systems Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $87, while its potential upside is 9.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.7% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ESCO Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11% ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.