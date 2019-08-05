IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC Holdings Inc. 4 3.81 N/A -0.68 0.00 Catasys Inc. 15 13.85 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IMAC Holdings Inc. and Catasys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IMAC Holdings Inc. and Catasys Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catasys Inc. 0.00% 161.5% -172.7%

Liquidity

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Catasys Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Catasys Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IMAC Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IMAC Holdings Inc. and Catasys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 14.4% respectively. About 29.5% of IMAC Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.35% of Catasys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMAC Holdings Inc. 15.84% 0.21% -0.54% 0% 0% 8.65% Catasys Inc. 0.11% -9.27% 14.98% 49.4% 150.65% 85.91%

For the past year IMAC Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catasys Inc.

Summary

Catasys Inc. beats IMAC Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.