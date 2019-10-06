IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

As Specialized Health Services companies, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 3.53M -0.68 0.00 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 29 2.11 79.98M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IMAC Holdings Inc. and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IMAC Holdings Inc. and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC Holdings Inc. 91,996,559.90% 0% 0% Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 272,783,083.22% -7.8% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IMAC Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IMAC Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for IMAC Holdings Inc. and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is $37.33, which is potential 25.02% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IMAC Holdings Inc. and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 0%. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 29.5%. Competitively, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMAC Holdings Inc. 15.84% 0.21% -0.54% 0% 0% 8.65% Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. -0.93% -6.91% -1.33% 15.02% -25.89% 24.23%

For the past year IMAC Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. beats IMAC Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It also provides outpatient community-based services, such as community-based programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder. In addition, the company offers mental health services; rehabilitation services comprising relapse prevention and social integration services, as well as vocational opportunities; acute services for patients at risk to themselves or others, as well as crisis intervention and treatment of behavioral emergencies; and care homes, which provide long-term and non-acute care for adults suffering from mental illness, addiction, learning disability, or brain injury. Further, it provides other services that include education and childrenÂ’s services for children and young people with special educational needs; adult and elderly care services; and care first services for employees. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 573 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 17,100 beds. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.