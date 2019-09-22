IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) Reaches $3.86 After 4.00% Up Move; IP GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (IPZYF) SI Increased By 1.48%

IP GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) had an increase of 1.48% in short interest. IPZYF’s SI was 2.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.48% from 2.06M shares previously. It closed at $0.802 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 50,842 shares traded or 284.58% up from the average. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $32.45 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $4.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IMAC worth $1.30M more.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The company has market cap of $682.44 million. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Analysts await IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to report earnings on November, 15. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by IMAC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.48% EPS growth.