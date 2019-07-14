IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialized Health Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
IMAC Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.58% institutional ownership for its peers. 33.2% of IMAC Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.80% of all Specialized Health Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have IMAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IMAC Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|11.75%
|47.16%
|5.80%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares IMAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IMAC Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|129.61M
|1.10B
|27.52
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for IMAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IMAC Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|2.67
|2.47
As a group, Specialized Health Services companies have a potential upside of -4.64%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IMAC Holdings Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IMAC Holdings Inc.
|7.84%
|-6.97%
|17.81%
|0%
|0%
|17.81%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|12.81%
|20.09%
|49.74%
|95.03%
|28.49%
For the past year IMAC Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than IMAC Holdings Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
IMAC Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
IMAC Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors IMAC Holdings Inc.
