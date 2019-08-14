Illumina (SRE) Stake Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 504,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 769,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 2.98 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Illumina Inc (SRE) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 24,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 64,391 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 39,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 739,046 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7.00 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 581,403 shares. Wright Invsts Serv reported 0.08% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Comerica Savings Bank owns 293,162 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 787,597 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 4,068 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 840 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 938,820 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 39.87 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 54,086 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 682 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 440 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 16,255 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 376,043 shares to 882,515 shares, valued at $110.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 92,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc by 7,554 shares to 7,203 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:WDR) by 16,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,580 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:EBS).