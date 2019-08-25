Illumina (Put) (ILMN) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined; Costco Whsl (COST) Market Value Rose While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.15 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Put) (ILMN) by 73.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,300 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 925 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.16% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 168 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca). Private Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.91% or 16,514 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.01% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 2,697 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Alpine Woods Cap Lc accumulated 18,019 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 20,641 shares. Hills Retail Bank & Tru invested in 892 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 38,331 shares to 78,047 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 29,350 shares. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,351 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ally reported 7,000 shares stake. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,532 shares. S R Schill And Associates, a Washington-based fund reported 2,126 shares. Indiana And Inv Mgmt Company has invested 1.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Morgan Stanley owns 3.12M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 341 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Capital Planning Ltd Liability owns 1.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,019 shares. Castleark Management Limited Co reported 1.3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 60,914 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mengis Mngmt holds 1.9% or 14,034 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 3.58M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.