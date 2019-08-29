Illumina Inc. (ILMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. 315 12.16 N/A 5.77 51.91 Atrion Corporation 834 9.14 N/A 18.93 40.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Atrion Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Illumina Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Illumina Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Illumina Inc. and Atrion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Illumina Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Atrion Corporation’s 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Illumina Inc. are 3.7 and 3.3. Competitively, Atrion Corporation has 11.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Illumina Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Illumina Inc. and Atrion Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Illumina Inc. is $334.33, with potential upside of 18.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Illumina Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65% of Atrion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Illumina Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Atrion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year Illumina Inc. has -0.18% weaker performance while Atrion Corporation has 3.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Illumina Inc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.