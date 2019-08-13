Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. 315 12.53 N/A 5.77 51.91 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 62 12.89 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Illumina Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4%

Volatility & Risk

Illumina Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s beta is 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Illumina Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are 2.4 and 2.1 respectively. Illumina Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Illumina Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Illumina Inc. has a 15.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $334.33. On the other hand, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s potential upside is 13.07% and its consensus price target is $70. The data provided earlier shows that Illumina Inc. appears more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Illumina Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 86.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Illumina Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.14% are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05%

For the past year Illumina Inc. had bearish trend while Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Illumina Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.