Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Illumina Inc. has 92.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 63.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of Illumina Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.16% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Illumina Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.50% 12.60% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Illumina Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. N/A 313 53.16 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Illumina Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Illumina Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Illumina Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

The rivals have a potential upside of 31.91%. Illumina Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Illumina Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -4.02% -8.52% 4.45% -6.89% 13.78% 2.22% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year Illumina Inc. has weaker performance than Illumina Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Illumina Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Illumina Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.22 and has 3.43 Quick Ratio. Illumina Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Illumina Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Illumina Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Illumina Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.11 which is 11.09% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Illumina Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Illumina Inc.’s peers beat Illumina Inc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.