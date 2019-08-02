Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Illumina Inc. has 92.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Illumina Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Illumina Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.50% 12.60% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Illumina Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. N/A 315 51.91 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Illumina Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Illumina Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Illumina Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

$334.33 is the consensus price target of Illumina Inc., with a potential upside of 13.76%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.00%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Illumina Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Illumina Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Illumina Inc. has -0.18% weaker performance while Illumina Inc.’s competitors have 42.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Illumina Inc. are 3.7 and 3.3. Competitively, Illumina Inc.’s rivals have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Illumina Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Illumina Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Illumina Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Illumina Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Illumina Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Illumina Inc.’s peers beat Illumina Inc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.