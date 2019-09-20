Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding Held by Hahn Capital Management Llc

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 576,681 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.2. About 711,551 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 500,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $100.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 89,448 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 2,988 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1,048 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability invested in 2.2% or 5.98 million shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd accumulated 6,956 shares. Ww Investors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 931,218 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 140,200 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications accumulated 190 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 6,691 shares. Pitcairn holds 2,958 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 104,879 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 596,794 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 3,165 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 21,145 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. The insider Irving Paul H bought $38,691.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 115,007 shares to 844,263 shares, valued at $32.16B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 14,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,703 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CIT).