Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined While Aristeia Capital Has Boosted Holding by $1.18 Million; Senator Investment Group LP Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) Raised as Market Value Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 1.38 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 15/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 06/05/2018 – Mint: Aurobindo launches $1.6 billion bid to buy Novartis generics unit; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES AVEXIS MAIN SMA MEDICINE HAS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PEAK SALES POTENTIAL; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DOING BEST TO BRING CLOSE TO MATTER INVOLVING TRUMP LAWYER CONTRACT

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $267.36. About 790,093 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.30 million shares to 5.70M shares, valued at $161.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

