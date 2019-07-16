Illumina (ILMN) Stake Raised by Stephens Investment Management Group Llc; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Value Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Lowered Its Stake

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 387,982 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,103 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.23M, up from 166,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $303. About 1.01 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru Limited Co stated it has 1,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 597 shares. Charter reported 4,177 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability reported 718 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4,293 shares. Brown Advisory reported 200,689 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,939 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 158 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 605,173 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp reported 9,742 shares stake. Allen Investment Management Lc reported 8,033 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 439,287 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Sands Capital Management Lc owns 3.56% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 3.72M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 342 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 53,056 shares to 790,768 shares, valued at $45.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,347 shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. deSouza Francis A had sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of stock.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.92 million for 24.00 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought $19.38M.