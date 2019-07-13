Illumina (ILMN) Stake Maintained by Global Thematic Partners Llc; Glazer Capital Has Increased Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 62,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,922 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.48M, up from 106,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.30M shares traded or 678.79% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 712,125 shares to 707,101 shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 688,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 0.07% stake. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi reported 285 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 77,214 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Temasek (Private) stated it has 55,452 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has invested 0.63% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Agf Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 164,706 shares. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.04% or 825 shares in its portfolio. 1,013 are owned by Colony Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 29,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 148,750 shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Llc invested in 1.55% or 171,800 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 200,689 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 115,079 shares to 235,627 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 97,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,789 shares, and cut its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Company owns 0.11% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 2.36 million shares. Walthausen & Limited Liability has 0.99% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 12,647 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,251 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,042 shares stake. 10,859 are held by Annex Advisory Ltd Com. Water Island has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 24,448 shares. 35,852 are held by Sei Invs. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 85,676 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.03% or 15,619 shares. Putnam Invs Llc has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Whittier Co reported 34 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

