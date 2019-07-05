Illumina (ILMN) Stake Increased by Trillium Asset Management Llc; Balyasny Asset Management Has Increased Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding by $2.36 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1042.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 69,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 6,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 395,024 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 7,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,962 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, up from 50,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.37. About 406,687 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 4,090 shares to 3,138 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,962 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,941 were reported by Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 35,571 shares. Stifel Corporation has 87,183 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 76,107 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 1,175 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 2.49 million shares. Laurion Capital Lp holds 52,356 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 4,000 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Bartlett & Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1,186 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.07% or 16,225 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 520,564 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares were sold by Armer Douglas N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 13,553 shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv invested in 6,900 shares or 0.94% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Winslow Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 928,492 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.02% or 974 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company owns 880,872 shares. Blair William Comm Il reported 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moody National Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Riverhead Capital Management accumulated 3,905 shares. Northern reported 1.66M shares stake. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.02% or 11,336 shares. Eastern Comml Bank has 1,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Assocs accumulated 1,628 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.76% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 19,919 shares to 39,451 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,234 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.